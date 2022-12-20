Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

