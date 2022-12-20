Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,153 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. EOG Resources comprises 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

