Unison Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

PRU stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

