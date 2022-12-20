Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

