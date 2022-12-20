Unison Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

