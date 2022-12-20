Unison Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hanmi Financial worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $743.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

