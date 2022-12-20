Unison Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $220.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

