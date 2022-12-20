Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

