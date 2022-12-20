United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

