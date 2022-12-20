United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lessened by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. 29,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,885. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.