Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $25.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

