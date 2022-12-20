Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.36. 77,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,792,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 229,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 55,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 246.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 220,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

