Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 6.5%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.01. 4,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$166.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

