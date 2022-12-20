USDD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.33 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $711.53 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $879.09 or 0.05212860 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.34 or 0.29508914 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

