USDD Price Down 0.4% This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005827 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $711.07 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.83 or 0.05080863 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00498514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.67 or 0.29537187 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

