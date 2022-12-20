Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.21 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

