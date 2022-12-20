Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

