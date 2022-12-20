Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 74,412 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

VEA stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

