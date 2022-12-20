Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

