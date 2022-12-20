Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

