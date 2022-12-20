Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

