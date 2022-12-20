Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.