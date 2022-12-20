Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58.

