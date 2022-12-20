Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

