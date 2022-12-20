Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,970. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58.

