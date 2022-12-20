Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

