Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

