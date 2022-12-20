Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.2% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,721. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.