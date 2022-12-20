Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average is $187.43. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $266.72. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

