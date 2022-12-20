Velas Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and approximately $897,085.85 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021358 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,390,209,189 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,209,188 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.