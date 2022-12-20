Velas Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.99 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,391,020,793 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,020,791 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

