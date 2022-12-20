Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 3,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Specifically, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at $441,017,345.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,104,127 shares of company stock worth $33,424,015. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

