Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Tops $58.66 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.66 million and $3.17 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217612 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,758,733.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars.

