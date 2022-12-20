Verasity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Verasity has a total market cap of $27.13 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011939 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.