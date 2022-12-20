Verasity (VRA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011915 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

