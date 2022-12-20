Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $43.19 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Verge has a total market cap of $43.19 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,499.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00389703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00882283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00092824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00604328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00275194 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,164,588 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

