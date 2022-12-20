Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $971,619.89

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and $971,619.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,828.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00385957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00875747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00093743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00598151 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00273860 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,186,075 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.