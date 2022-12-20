Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 540,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

