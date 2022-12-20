Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $213.25 and a twelve month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

