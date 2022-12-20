Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Viad Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Viad stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $382.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.80 million. Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

