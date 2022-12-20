Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,154 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

