Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

