Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

