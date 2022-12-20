Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88.

