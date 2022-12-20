Vow (VOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $471,155.87

Vow (VOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00004160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $109.95 million and $471,155.87 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.83 or 0.05080863 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00498514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.67 or 0.29537187 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency."

