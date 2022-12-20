VRES Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144.56 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $144.56 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.91015006 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,941.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

