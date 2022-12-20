Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

