Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

