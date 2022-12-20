WazirX Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. WazirX has a total market cap of $55.14 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

