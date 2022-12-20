Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

